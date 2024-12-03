5,134 Shares in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Bought by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,134 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 59.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3,147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 0.0 %

PB stock opened at $83.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.96. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $86.75. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 47.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PB shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Prosperity Bancshares

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $346,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 229,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,890,934.50. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $41,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,597,887.40. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,600 shares of company stock worth $562,594 over the last 90 days. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.