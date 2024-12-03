5,001 Shares in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Acquired by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 364.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Weatherford International by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 36.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 1,516.2% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weatherford International stock opened at $83.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.12. Weatherford International plc has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.58.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 46.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

WFRD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Weatherford International from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Weatherford International from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.29.

In other Weatherford International news, EVP David John Reed sold 6,805 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $639,397.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 6,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $521,565.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,764.80. The trade was a 35.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

