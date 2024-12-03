3,205 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Acquired by Harmony Asset Management LLC

Harmony Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 689.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2,466.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $132.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 52 week low of $75.40 and a 52 week high of $141.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a return on equity of 104.66% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

