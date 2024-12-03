30,000 Shares in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Bean Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of JBT opened at $125.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.02. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $82.64 and a 52-week high of $127.31.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

