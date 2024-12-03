179,219 Shares in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Bought by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 179,219 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $18,838,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 7.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,496,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on UMBF. Citigroup started coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on UMB Financial from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $124.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $73.54 and a 12 month high of $129.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.25.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $716.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.50%.

In other UMB Financial news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $105,366.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,828 shares in the company, valued at $719,058.64. This represents a 12.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kris A. Robbins sold 5,000 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $512,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,127.50. The trade was a 60.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,303 shares of company stock valued at $5,830,165 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

