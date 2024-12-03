16,359 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Bought by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,168,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 52.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 36.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 2.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Align Technology from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.38.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $234.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $196.09 and a one year high of $335.40.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $977.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.