Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Short Interest Down 18.2% in November

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 5,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 570,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Xencor Stock Performance

XNCR stock opened at $25.60 on Monday. Xencor has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.51.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 232.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xencor will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 68,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $1,612,700.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 200,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,698,441.92. This represents a 25.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 3,366 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $80,851.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,469,812.30. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 121,328 shares of company stock valued at $2,879,673 in the last 90 days. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Xencor in the second quarter valued at $36,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Xencor by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Xencor during the second quarter worth about $154,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Xencor during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Xencor during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XNCR shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Xencor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

