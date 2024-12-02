Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0413 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd.

Whitestone REIT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 51.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.

Whitestone REIT Price Performance

Shares of WSR opened at $14.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $745.57 million, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. Whitestone REIT has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average of $13.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WSR shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Whitestone REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Whitestone REIT news, Director Julia Bruns Buthman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $64,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,128.07. The trade was a 161.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

