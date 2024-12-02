Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 2,128.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,640 shares during the quarter. Watsco accounts for 0.8% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned 0.27% of Watsco worth $52,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.7% during the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Watsco by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 27.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Watsco by 2.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $551.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $506.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $487.92. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.92. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $373.33 and a 12-month high of $571.41.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.51). Watsco had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.46%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSO. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.25.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

