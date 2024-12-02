Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 74.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $6.86 on Monday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The company has a market cap of $374.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.29. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $24.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sandell Jacquelyn Fahey sold 5,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $34,914.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,525.82. This trade represents a 6.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,231,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,087,000 after buying an additional 702,030 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $12,668,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,132,000 after purchasing an additional 528,000 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,012,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

