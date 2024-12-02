Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Position Lessened by Arosa Capital Management LP

Arosa Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Viper Energy comprises approximately 0.8% of Arosa Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Arosa Capital Management LP’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 328.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Viper Energy by 208.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Viper Energy by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Viper Energy by 962.3% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VNOM shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Viper Energy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Viper Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $54.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average of $45.01. Viper Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $56.76.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 24.65%. Viper Energy’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Viper Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.