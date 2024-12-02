Verition Fund Management LLC Has $8.43 Million Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 687.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 140,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,815 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $8,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Comerica by 105.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,036 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,045,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,886 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,375,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 761,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,000 after buying an additional 606,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Comerica by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,408,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,312,000 after buying an additional 574,516 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Comerica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $95,811.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,885.90. This trade represents a 13.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bruce Mitchell sold 7,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $470,480.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,821.60. The trade was a 31.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,456 shares of company stock worth $977,287. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Stock Performance

NYSE:CMA opened at $72.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $44.63 and a 1 year high of $73.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.37 and a 200-day moving average of $56.90.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. Comerica had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.00%.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Comerica Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.