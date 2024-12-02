Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Position in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 573,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,134 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in VIZIO were worth $6,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZIO. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in VIZIO by 1,294.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,440,000 after buying an additional 6,312,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in VIZIO by 13.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,686,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,090,000 after acquiring an additional 918,300 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in VIZIO in the third quarter valued at $10,087,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in VIZIO by 26.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,162,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after purchasing an additional 457,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 3,398,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,956,000 after purchasing an additional 317,765 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $11.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,139.00 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barrington Research lowered shares of VIZIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

