Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 800,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,369,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Upwork at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 32.9% during the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 3,320,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,700,000 after purchasing an additional 822,518 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Upwork by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,806,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,424,000 after acquiring an additional 389,006 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after acquiring an additional 679,028 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,011,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 14,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Stock Performance

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $16.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.49. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $193.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.55 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Upwork from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Upwork from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 5,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $59,466.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,621.72. This represents a 27.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Erica Gessert sold 19,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $299,816.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,847.07. This trade represents a 13.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,808 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,163. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

