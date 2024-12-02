Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Arrowroot Family Office LLC

Arrowroot Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,752,000. Avalon Advisory Group raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Advisory Group now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $780,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $553.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $535.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $416.57 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The company has a market capitalization of $501.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

