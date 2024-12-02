Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 1,479.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 272,690 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCLT. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 35,808,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,716,467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,861,365 shares during the period. Johns Hopkins University increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,290,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,328,000 after purchasing an additional 53,555 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 2,243,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,269,000 after buying an additional 49,278 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,425,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,753,000 after buying an additional 413,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,199,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,405,000 after buying an additional 461,290 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCLT opened at $78.99 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.21 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.54 and a 200-day moving average of $78.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

