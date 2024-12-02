VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its position in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN – Free Report) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,705 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.01% of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 82,142.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period.

Get VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF alerts:

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLIN opened at $52.16 on Monday. VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $41.32 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.84. The company has a market cap of $149.70 million, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.54.

About VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF

The VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (GLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies in India. GLIN was launched on Aug 25, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.