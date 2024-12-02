Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.88.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLY. StockNews.com lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valley National Bancorp
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp
Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.07.
Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $921.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.97%.
Valley National Bancorp Company Profile
Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.
