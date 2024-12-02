Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Union Bankshares Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UNB opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $155.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54. Union Bankshares has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $35.10.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 13.14%.

Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 26th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Union Bankshares by 17.4% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 64,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Union Bankshares by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Union Bankshares by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Bankshares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

