UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 903,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,376 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.80% of Jabil worth $108,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $474,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,753 shares in the company, valued at $12,908,981.10. This trade represents a 3.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $2,494,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,346,767.60. This represents a 12.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,431 in the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBL. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $135.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.38. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.90%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

