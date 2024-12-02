UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $104.04 Million Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,457,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,869 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $104,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in FOX by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter worth $51,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in FOX during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in FOX by 97.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOXA opened at $47.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.19. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $47.58. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $4,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,258,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,935,147.10. This trade represents a 7.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $7,979,894.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,311.52. This represents a 42.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 469,352 shares of company stock valued at $20,822,072 over the last ninety days. 21.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

