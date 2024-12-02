UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 1,012,638 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 341.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,308,958 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012,638 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Seagate Technology worth $143,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2,407.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $101.33 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $76.87 and a 1 year high of $115.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.51 and its 200 day moving average is $102.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.28. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on STX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,567.40. This trade represents a 19.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,590. This trade represents a 32.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,820 shares of company stock worth $21,892,856 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.