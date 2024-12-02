trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on trivago from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.25 to $1.95 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.55.

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.63. trivago has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in trivago stock. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 142,358 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. Tidal Investments LLC owned approximately 0.20% of trivago at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

