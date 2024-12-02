Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Roth Mkm

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $380.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $85.00. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.00.

Get Tesla alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $345.16 on Monday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $361.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.56, a PEG ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,508. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,187 shares of company stock worth $92,956,692 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,958,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,035,577,000 after acquiring an additional 300,951 shares during the period. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $11,145,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 15,845 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,160 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.