Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) & ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Critical Analysis

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) and ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tempus AI and ZW Data Action Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempus AI N/A N/A -111.38% ZW Data Action Technologies -26.48% -89.60% -42.06%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempus AI 0 3 7 0 2.70 ZW Data Action Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tempus AI and ZW Data Action Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Tempus AI presently has a consensus price target of $54.22, suggesting a potential downside of 13.37%. Given Tempus AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tempus AI is more favorable than ZW Data Action Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tempus AI and ZW Data Action Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempus AI $320.67 million 30.73 -$289.81 million N/A N/A ZW Data Action Technologies $30.58 million 0.10 -$5.97 million ($2.70) -0.59

ZW Data Action Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tempus AI.

Summary

Tempus AI beats ZW Data Action Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. Tempus AI Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers. It also develops and operates blockchain technology-based products and services, as well as blockchain-based SaaS services that provides one-stop blockchain-powered enterprise management solutions in forms of NFT generations, data record, share, and storage module subscriptions, etc. In addition, the company offers other e-commerce O2O advertising, and marketing and related value-added technical services. Additionally, it offers online-content production, distribution, promotion, and live streamer training and management services. The company was formerly known as ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. in October 2020. Data Action Technologies Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

