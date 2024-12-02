Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,337,300 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the October 31st total of 4,452,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,963.1 days.
Sumitomo Pharma Price Performance
DNPUF remained flat at $3.80 on Friday. Sumitomo Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34.
Sumitomo Pharma Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sumitomo Pharma
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.