Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,337,300 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the October 31st total of 4,452,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,963.1 days.

DNPUF remained flat at $3.80 on Friday. Sumitomo Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34.

Sumitomo Pharma Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, and others in Japan, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, uterine fibroids, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, hypertension, pruritus, advanced prostate cancer, overactive bladder, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

