StockNews.com Downgrades Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.25. Quanex Building Products has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $39.31.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.00 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 150.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 69.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

