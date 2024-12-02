StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Stock Performance
ENGlobal stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44. ENGlobal has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.30.
About ENGlobal
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ENGlobal
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- Stock Average Calculator
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.