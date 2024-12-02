StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2024

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENGGet Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

ENGlobal stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44. ENGlobal has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.30.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

