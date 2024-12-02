StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:BTX opened at $0.21 on Friday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 4.61.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile
