StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BTX opened at $0.21 on Friday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 4.61.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

