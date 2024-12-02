Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Stericycle Stock Performance

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $61.98 on Thursday. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $61.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.11, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stericycle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stericycle by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,238,000 after purchasing an additional 142,814 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 1,433.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,046,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,065 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 83.4% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,965,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,926,000 after acquiring an additional 894,297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,612,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Stericycle by 1,416.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,595,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

