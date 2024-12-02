South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK) Short Interest Update

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised South Atlantic Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get South Atlantic Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on South Atlantic Bancshares

South Atlantic Bancshares Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SABK traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.69. South Atlantic Bancshares has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $20.10.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that South Atlantic Bancshares will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

South Atlantic Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.