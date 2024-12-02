Skyworks Solutions, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd.

Skyworks Solutions has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Skyworks Solutions has a payout ratio of 51.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to earn $5.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.5%.

SWKS opened at $87.59 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $82.13 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.44 and its 200 day moving average is $99.70.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,589.91. This trade represents a 20.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,821 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $164,181.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,960.72. This trade represents a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,841 shares of company stock worth $3,034,265 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $117.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

