Short Interest in Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Increases By 23.6%

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,043,900 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the October 31st total of 21,064,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20,033.8 days.
Xinyi Solar Price Performance
Xinyi Solar stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. Xinyi Solar has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49.
Xinyi Solar Company Profile
