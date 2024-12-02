Short Interest in Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Increases By 23.6%

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,043,900 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the October 31st total of 21,064,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20,033.8 days.

Xinyi Solar Price Performance

Xinyi Solar stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. Xinyi Solar has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49.

Get Xinyi Solar alerts:

Xinyi Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales of Solar Glass and Solar Farm Business. The company offers ultra-clear patterned solar glasses, back glasses, and anti-reflective coating solar glasses to photovoltaic module manufacturers.

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.