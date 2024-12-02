Short Interest in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Decreases By 18.1%

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the October 31st total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days. Currently, 12.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $21.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88. Pulse Biosciences has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $22.69.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLSE. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 23.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Featured Stories

