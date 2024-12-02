Short Interest in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Decreases By 18.1%

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the October 31st total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days. Currently, 12.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Pulse Biosciences Stock Up 5.1 %
NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $21.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88. Pulse Biosciences has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $22.69.
Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
