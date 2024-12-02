Short Interest in Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Declines By 24.1%

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,189,200 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the October 31st total of 6,833,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,882.9 days.

Orbia Advance Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MXCHF remained flat at $0.88 during trading hours on Friday. Orbia Advance has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

