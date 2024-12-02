Short Interest in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) Decreases By 27.3%

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the October 31st total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NODK traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.14. 6,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,957. The stock has a market cap of $333.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.64 and a beta of 0.36. NI has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.39.

Get NI alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NI

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NODK. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of NI by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NI by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in NI by 44.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NI by 2.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NI by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NI

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.