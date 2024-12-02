Short Interest in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Decreases By 26.3%

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the October 31st total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 551,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Eugene Nonko sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $1,488,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,550,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,058,963.30. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 208.4% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,920,000 after buying an additional 970,840 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,241,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,482,000 after acquiring an additional 664,691 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,956,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in MediaAlpha by 51,407.5% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 598,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 597,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 535.3% during the second quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 487,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 410,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MAX

MediaAlpha Price Performance

Shares of MAX stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.63. 177,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.97 million, a P/E ratio of 74.29 and a beta of 1.23. MediaAlpha has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.16.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $259.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.96 million. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 1.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MediaAlpha will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.