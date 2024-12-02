Short Interest in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Grows By 58.2%

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the October 31st total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 54.4% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,355,000 after buying an additional 296,661 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,803,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1,618.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 135,421 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $764,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 33.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 66,606 shares during the period.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IQI traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.27. 151,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,460. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $10.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.0631 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

