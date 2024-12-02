Short Interest in Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA) Increases By 28.6%

Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Global X Clean Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AQWA remained flat at $18.34 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867. Global X Clean Water ETF has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Global X Clean Water ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Clean Water ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.02% of Global X Clean Water ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Global X Clean Water ETF

The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

