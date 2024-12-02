Short Interest in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Grows By 15.2%

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the October 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First United

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First United by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in First United during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First United by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 66,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 27,973 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in First United by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First United by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 24,457 shares during the period. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First United Price Performance

NASDAQ FUNC traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $35.64. 9,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,687. The stock has a market cap of $230.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First United has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $35.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.11.

First United Dividend Announcement

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $28.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 million. First United had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that First United will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. First United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, money market deposit, and regular and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as certificates of deposit.

