Short Interest in Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Expands By 12.0%

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the October 31st total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Eutelsat Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EUTLF remained flat at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47. Eutelsat Group has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.73.
About Eutelsat Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eutelsat Group
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.