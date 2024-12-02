Short Interest in Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Expands By 12.0%

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the October 31st total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Eutelsat Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUTLF remained flat at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47. Eutelsat Group has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.73.

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

