Short Interest in Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Drops By 16.7%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Deutsche Wohnen Stock Performance
Shares of DWHHF stock remained flat at $28.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.29. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $28.65.
About Deutsche Wohnen
