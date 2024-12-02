Short Interest in Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Drops By 16.7%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Deutsche Wohnen Stock Performance

Shares of DWHHF stock remained flat at $28.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.29. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $28.65.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.

