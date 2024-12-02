Short Interest in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Expands By 51.8%

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,900 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the October 31st total of 115,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Broadwind Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of BWEN stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.89. 87,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Broadwind has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BWEN shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Broadwind in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Broadwind from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadwind

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in Broadwind by 61.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 23,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Broadwind by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 29,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadwind in the second quarter valued at $159,000. 33.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

