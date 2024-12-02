Short Interest in AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Declines By 8.9%

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 464,500 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the October 31st total of 509,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 309.7 days.

AutoCanada Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS AOCIF opened at $13.29 on Monday. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

AutoCanada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.