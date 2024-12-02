SAG Holdings Ltd’s (NASDAQ:SAG) Quiet Period To End on December 2nd

SAG’s (NASDAQ:SAG – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, December 2nd. SAG had issued 875,000 shares in its IPO on October 23rd. The total size of the offering was $7,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. During SAG’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

SAG Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAG opened at $2.78 on Monday. SAG has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $8.27.

SAG Company Profile

We are a Singapore-based provider of high-quality Original Equipment Manufacturer (“OEM”), third party branded and in-house branded replacement parts for motor vehicles and for non-vehicle combustion engines serving a number of industries. We distribute spare parts through operations primarily based in Singapore and global sales primarily generated from the Middle East and Asia.

