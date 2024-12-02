Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Short Interest Update

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the October 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 627,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Root Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ROOT traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $99.81. 192,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.15 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.36. Root has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $118.15.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.96. Root had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.16) earnings per share. Root’s quarterly revenue was up 165.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Root will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROOT shares. JMP Securities lowered Root from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Root from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Root in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Root from $84.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Root from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.13.

Insider Transactions at Root

In other news, major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 75,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $6,158,885.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,719.47. This represents a 63.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Szudarek sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $192,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,238.99. This trade represents a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,905 shares of company stock valued at $20,440,479. Corporate insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROOT. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Root in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Root by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Root during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Featured Stories

