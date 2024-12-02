Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) CEO Bobby Riley Sells 4,636 Shares

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) CEO Bobby Riley sold 4,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $163,140.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,321,995.41. The trade was a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bobby Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Bobby Riley sold 8,981 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $237,906.69.

On Friday, September 27th, Bobby Riley sold 6,302 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $167,129.04.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:REPX opened at $35.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $37.15. The company has a market cap of $754.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Riley Exploration Permian Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Riley Exploration Permian

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 26.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 42.8% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 252,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 75,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 65.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

