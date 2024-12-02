Renewi plc (OTCMKTS:SHMCF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in November

Renewi plc (OTCMKTS:SHMCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Renewi Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SHMCF remained flat at $7.73 during trading on Friday. Renewi has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $7.54.
Renewi Company Profile
