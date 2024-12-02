Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Short Interest Up 37.6% in November

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the October 31st total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Regency Centers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 25,250.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 582.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 300.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.59. The stock had a trading volume of 947,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,576. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $76.53.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $360.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.17 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 5.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 132.39%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

