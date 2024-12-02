Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the October 31st total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 663,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $208.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cfra set a $171.00 price objective on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 1,775.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 8,933.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $231.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $127.68 and a 52 week high of $237.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

